Patrick Thompson Trial Heads to Jury Next Week

ALBIA, Iowa -- Both sides have rested their cases in the murder and arson trial of Patrick Thompson, setting the stage for closing arguments next week.

Thompson is accused of setting a house fire in Guthrie County in May 2017 that killed Paige Exline and Shakiah Cockerham and injured two others, including homeowner Shirley Exline.

On Friday the defense questioned witnesses about the truthfulness of Shirley Exline. The defense has suggested this week that one of Shirley Exline's cigarettes may have started the fire. Fire investigators say the fire was started with the use of a flammable liquid.

Thompson is accused of setting the fire to kill Paige Exline, his stepsister, to stop her from testifying against her father who was accused of sexually abusing her. James Exline was convicted earlier this year and is serving a 75 year prison sentence.

Closing arguments in Patrick Thompson's trial will be delivered on Monday morning at the Monroe County Courthouse.