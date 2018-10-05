Slipknot-Themed Haunted House Opens Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- If you are up for a scare, The Slaughterhouse Haunted Attraction is bigger and better than before. This year, the haunted house is partnering with Iowa’s masters of metal, Slipknot.

“Slipknot is bringing their culture, their lore, their presence. I mean their presence… when they show up, stuff happens,” The Slaughterhouse Co-Owner Ian Miller said.

You can go through the attraction with a group of six people and it can take up to 20 or 30 minutes.

“We have gone full force to increase the attraction this year, we have new animation characters and creatures, we’ve got huge pneumatic apparatus that will take you right off your feet,” Miller said.

The Slaughterhouse opens Friday but Saturday they are hosting a kickoff event called The Death March.

“It’s a VIP event where Enigma will be performing live, he is an internationally known side-show performer, puzzle piece tattoos with the horns and black eyes, you have probably seen him on the Ripley’s Book of World Records,” Miller said.

There will be a pot roast from Zombie Burger and Surley Brewing Company will be on site and you get to go through the haunted attraction. Tickets for The Death March are $40.

The attraction is located at The Barnum Factory at 27 Indiana Avenue in Des Moines.

It is open every Thursday through Sunday in October from 7 P.M. to Midnight. You can buy tickets online or at the door and they are $20 for general admission and $30 to skip the lines.