State Receives Funding to Fight Violence at Schools

DES MOINES, Iowa – Some Iowa schools could be in line to get more funding to battle school violence.

The Department of Justice has awarded Iowa a grant of nearly half-a-million dollars.

The money will be used for teacher training focused on student violence, as well as mental health and addiction.

The money will go to 42 different school districts. The Iowa Department of Education hasn’t selected the schools yet.