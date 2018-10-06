Iowa Democrats Fired Up After Fall Gala

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Election day is only 31 days away. Democrats from all across the state gathered in one room at Hy-Vee Hall on Saturday to get fired up and talk about the issues they stand for.

The Iowa Democratic Party Fall Gala is one of the biggest fundraisers for democrats in the state and on Saturday they beat their fundraising goal of $20,000.

Organizers kicked off the event with speeches from State Senator Rita Hart, nominee for lieutenant governor and Gubernatorial Candidate Fred Hubbell.

Hubbell said among his goals if elected, he wants to raise the minimum wage, restore funding to planned parenthood and provide access to healthcare to all Iowans.

Hubbell said this is the most important election in Iowa in the last 50 years.

“We need you on the front lines. We need you knocking doors. We need you to spread the word and we need your vote. Because it’s time to restore opportunities across our state. It’s time to invest in people again. It’s time to work across the aisle for the benefit for all Iowans,” Hubbell said.

After dinner, U.S. Senator Cory Booker, (D) New Jersey, took the stage as keynote speaker to fire up democrats to get to the polls and vote.

He had two important words for Democrats, “Stay faithful.”

“I want you to know, not long, because it’s not long until November. How long? Not long until we elect a Governor in this state who will stand up for women, who will stand up for Planned Parenthood, who will stand up for public education. How long? Not long, until we elect the people who represent all the people, not just the fortunate few. Not long,” Sen. Booker said.

Early voting starts on Monday in Iowa.