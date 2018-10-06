× Urbandale Family in Need “Feels the Love” With Free HVAC System

URBANDALE Iowa — The energy costs were getting out of control.

“Usually we’d have a couple of months in the summer and in the winter with $350, sometimes $380 a month” said Melissa Evans.

But for Melissa and Marcus Evans the cost to maintain, let alone replace, their aging heating and cooling system was just something they couldn’t afford.

“You never knew if it was going to last week to week, we called to have people come out and service it but it kept getting more expensive and more expensive” said Marcus.

Melissa is a nurse but hasn’t been able to work since breaking her arm in 2009. A series of undiagnosed infections led to several more breaks and about a dozen surgeries. Marcus is a veteran of the Coast Guard. Both felt a wave of relief when they found out they had been nominated, and selected, to receive a completely free HVAC system.

“When Corissa called I thought ‘what the heck is this, is this some kind of marketing thing?’ and when she told us what it was I couldn’t believe we were nominated and selected” said Melissa.

The Evans family was nominated by a friend of a friend for the Lennox “Feel the Love” program. Launched in Wisconsin in 2009, it helps families in need by donating a state-of-the-art HVAC system, and has a local Lennox dealer install the system free of charge. Today employees of Heartland Heating and Cooling donated their time to the Evans family.

“It’s the first time it’s come to Iowa this year, we’re the first dealer, and we’re happy to do it. we love doing stuff like this, being part of the community” said Heartland COO Corissa Franken.

The equipment and the installation would have normally costed Mark and Melissa around $10,000, and now as the family heads into the expensive holiday season they say it takes a massive weight off their shoulders.

“It’s a huge stress reliever going into the winter and the holidays because it makes a huge difference” said Marcus.

This is the first time the program has been done in Iowa. Heartland Heating and Cooling hopes that in the future other Lennox dealers will become part of the program and they can provide a free system for several Iowa families in need.