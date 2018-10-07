House Fire Traps Huxley Family Inside

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUXLEY, Iowa -- A family of three is in the hospital after becoming trapped in their burning home early Sunday morning.

Rescue crews were called a house at 307 Sycamore Boulevard just after 5:30 a.m. following reports of smoke coming from the house. When crews arrived the scene officials say the house was engulfed in smoke and partly on fire.

"If you look from the front of the house obviously doesn’t show very much but if you go in back, the back part of the house is totally destroyed," says Sergeant Joe Marchesano of the Huxley Police Department.

Investigators pulled a mother, father and teenage boy from the home. They say the parents were trying to get their autistic son out of a bedroom when all three became trapped. Two family members were taken to Mary Greeley Medical Center in Ames. One person was transported to Mercy Medical Center in Des Moines. The Iowa Fire Marshall is investigating the cause of the fire.