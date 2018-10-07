× Inmate Missing from Des Moines Facility

DES MOINES, Iowa–Devin Dock was supposed to return to the Fort Des Moines Residentiality Facility Saturday night. But he didn’t, according to officials from the Iowa Department of Corrections.

The department said in a news release Sunday that Dock, 22, had been admitted to the facility on September 10th. Dock previously had been serving time in Polk County following his conviction of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and other crimes.

The release said that Dock is black, 5’10” and weighs 236 pounds.

The department asks for the public’s help in locating him.