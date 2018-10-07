× Insiders 10/07/2018: Farmer Makes Case for Statewide Job, Insiders Discuss How Kavanaugh Hearing Impacts Voters

DES MOINES, Iowa–A Jasper County farmer and former staffer to U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack thinks he has the right background to become Iowa’s next secretary of agriculture, even if that means firing the man who holds that position now.

Tim Gannon wants President Trump to finally give some certainty to Iowa's renewable fuels industry.

Two Polk County party chairs discuss how the explosive confirmation hearings into U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and other factors will impact voters' minds in the November mid-term elections.

The two Polk County chairs take the #Whiteboardchallenge on what will equal victory for their respective party on November 6th.

The Two Polk County chairs take the Insiders Quick 6.