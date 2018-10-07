× Candidate Tim Gannon Has Request for President Trump: Don’t Be ‘Lucy’

DES MOINES, Iowa–Tim Gannon, a Jasper County farmer and Democratic candidate for Iowa Secretary of Agriculture, has a request for President Donald Trump this week: don’t be like the Lucy character from the “Peanuts” cartoon series.

“We’ve been hinting at it for quite a while,” Gannon said of the Trump administration’s position on finally allowing year-round sales of the E15 fuel blend in the nation’s supply.

Watch Gannon’s request here.

But those hints haven’t led to certainty yet. “It’s kind of like Lucy’s pulled the football out from Charlie Brown. I hope that doesn’t happen,” Gannon said of Trump’s appearance at a campaign rally Tuesday in Council Bluffs, where the President could finally release details of a new policy on ethanol.

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue told Iowans in August that the Trump administration favored the year-round E15 sales, which producers have wanted to increase demand for the industry.

But recently 20 U.S. Senators signaled their opposition to the idea, citing concerns that it could harm refineries.