Iowa Sexual Assault Victim Hopeful Following Kavanaugh Confirmation

DES MOINES, Iowa — Justice Brett Kavanaugh will be publicly sworn onto the Supreme Court at the White House on Monday. The Senate voted to 50 to 48 to confirm him on Saturday. Kavanaugh faced accusations that he sexual assaulted women during his youth. He denied those accusations. Some sexual assault survivors believe his confirmation shows that more work needs to be done for survivors in the future.

"It's emotional. It's sad but it's not surprising," says Liz Huebsch. It's the outcome she feared as a victim of sexual assault. She and small group of Iowans traveled to Washington D.C over the weekend to be a part of history.

"The mood was really low. People would get angry but then at times you`d see people joining people and supporting each other," she says.

She shared her story and rallied outside the nation's capitol against the confirmation vote. Huebsch met with Iowa Senators Joni Ernst and Charles Grassley, handing them a stack of hundreds of Iowa sexual assault survivor stories.

"That's saying that look this is a problem. We need to address this. All this stuff is coming to the surface so what are we going to do with this information," Huebsch says.

She says Kavanugh's confirmation could push victim's back into the shadows, keeping them from speaking out and being believed. Despite that, she feels the #MeToo Movement momentum is stronger than ever and could play a big part in the November mid-term election.

"It's not over yet. Women are going to continue to join together and continue speaking out."

Huebsch says the confirmation process proved the need for more community discussion and education around the topic of sexual assault. In turn, she says there also needs to be more support for victims.