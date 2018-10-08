× 2018 Meets 2020 in Boone, Possible Presidential Candidate Pushes Iowans to Polls

BOONE, Iowa–New Jersey Senator Cory Booker, a Democrat, accomplished several things all at once during a campaign rally in Boone Monday afternoon.

He helped to attract far more people than organizers expected at the Boone County Democrats headquarters in downtown Boone (150 people, they estimated). He reminded Iowans that they could now officially begin early voting. He brought attention to a handful of Democrats running for office. Those included J.D. Scholten of Sioux City (Fourth Congressional District candidate running against incumbent Republican Steve King of Kiron), David Weaver of Rippey (candidate in an open race for House District 47 to face Republican Phil Thompson of Jefferson) and Tim Winter of Kelley (candidate in House District 48 against incumbent Republican Rob Bacon of Slater).

Booker slammed corporations dominating agriculture and forcing smaller, family farms out of the businesses, threatening the livelihoods of people in rural Iowa. "The first small business people were American independent family farms," Booker said, "and what’s happening as a result of this farm consolidation is that we’re driving farmers across America out of business."

He also criticized Iowa Republicans for policies that he said have added to that suffering by weakening collective bargaining, underfunding schools and privatizing Medicaid. "If they’re coming after farmers, if they’re coming after teachers, if they’re going after students, if they’re coming after unions, there’s one thing we got to do...that is stand up and vote," Booker told the crowd.