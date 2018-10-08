× Charges Dropped Against Newton Man Accused of Assault

NEWTON, Iowa — All charges have been dropped against a Newton man accused of assaulting a woman earlier this year.

Donald Sutton, Jr. was arrested in September after a woman accused him of viciously assaulting her. However the Newton Police Department says after interviewing the alleged victim and other witnesses there was not enough evidence that a crime had been committed. On Friday a judge granted a request to dismiss all charges against Sutton, Jr.