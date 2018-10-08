Weather Alerts

Charges Dropped Against Newton Man Accused of Assault

Posted 9:38 pm, October 8, 2018, by

NEWTON, Iowa  —  All charges have been dropped against a Newton man accused of assaulting a woman earlier this year.

Donald Sutton, Jr. was arrested in September after a woman accused him of viciously assaulting her.  However the Newton Police Department says after interviewing the alleged victim and other witnesses there was not enough evidence that a crime had been committed.  On Friday a judge granted a request to dismiss all charges against Sutton, Jr.