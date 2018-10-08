× Clive Police Cruiser Dressed in Pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

CLIVE, Iowa — The Clive Police Department is turning heads this month with a newly decorated police car. The Department has wrapped one of their cruisers to raise awareness for breast cancer this month.

“I’ll tell you one thing, it’s going to get your attention!” Clive Police Department’s Detective Maurio Coleman said.

“It’s kind of like being in a fish bowl when you’re driving it around. You can’t get away from the fact that you’re in a police car but certainly a pink one nobody expects to see,” Clive Police Department’s Sergeant Mark Rehberg said.

The American Cancer Society estimates more than 40,000 women in the United States will die from breast cancer this year.

“Nationally one in eight women will be affected by breast cancer so it’s one of those diseases where if you are not personally affected by it, you certainly know somebody that is,” Sgt. Rehberg said.

For Det. Coleman, this disease hits close to home.

“My grandmother and my mother, my grandmother died in 1988 of breast cancer. My mom is right now in remission, she was diagnosed a year and a half ago,” Det. Coleman said.

Clive police are also selling pink badges for $10 to raise money for local organizations Blank Children’s Hospital and John Stoddard Cancer Center.

“They provide money towards research, but they also provide on a more local basis they provide things that those survivors would need just more towards treatment and comfort items so that’s more what we wanted to focus on,” Sgt. Rehberg said

You can pick up a badge in the Clive Public Safety Building or in Clive City Hall.