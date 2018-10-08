Sears and Murph go back and forth on more topics from the week.
FACEOFF: NBA in Ames, Saban Roasts Students, Khabib Dominates, Mahomes Still Shining, Maddon
-
FACEOFF: Roughing the Passer Nonsense, Pat Mahomes, Retiring at Halftime, Urban is Back
-
FACEOFF: Trouble in Maryland, Meyer/Smith, Little League Classic, Cast Your Kernel
-
WHO-HD’s RVTV Cy-Hawk Tailgate Hits The Road Monday
-
I THINK: College Football is REAL Football, NFL Can Learn Something
-
FACEOFF: Ryder Cup Dud, Tiger and Phil flop, Cubs in Tiebreaker, Gundy and Jimbo go Too Far
-
-
I THINK: Brock Purdy was Impressive, Just Like Other ISU Backup QB’s
-
FACEOFF: Wendys Trolls Nebraska, Baker, Clay Flagged Again, Victory Fridge, Maroon 5
-
I THINK: It’s Only One Loss, But it Feels Like the Hawkeyes Lost a Lot More Against Wisconsin
-
I THINK: NFL Stop the Nonsense, No More Ties!!!
-
I THINK: College Football is Here, Are You Ready?
-
-
FACEOFF: Special Friday for BGM, Brian Ferentz throws shade, Kirk’s Mullet, Victory Day in Ames
-
I THINK: MLB Needs to Get Back to Having Fun, David Bote Need Not Apologize for Bat Flip
-
FACEOFF: OWI, Mid American Energy Field, College Football Rankings, Tiger vs Phil