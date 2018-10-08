Mother Nature Delays Fall Harvest, Farmers Spending Thousands to Navigate Wet Fields

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEVADA, Iowa -- Farmers are frustrated over this weeks forecast. Rainy conditions are keeping them from heading into the fields, much like they did last week.

Equipment at LongView Farms is tucked away inside the machine shed, protected from the rain. It's the last place Scott Henry wants them.

"Things are tough on the farm right now and we`re trying to keep a good upbeat attitude," he says.

Thanks to wet weather, harvest production at his family's farm in Nevada is about two weeks behind schedule. The delay is putting his money and quality crops on the line. The longer the crops are the in the field, the bigger the risk.

"If we don`t get our crops harvested, we lose all the revenue potential that we had going in."

Dozens of his fields on his nearly 8,000 acre farm are beginning to become water - logged. Channel 13 Meteorologists are forecasting another two to four inches of rain this week. Henry says in order to take his machinery into the fields, he needs to outfit them with special gear and equipment, like larger tires or four - wheel drive, to keep them from getting stuck in the mud. The cost of outfitting each combine with new gear is between $25,000 and $50,000. A last minute expense hitting Henry's budget hard.

"There's not a much money left in the budget when your dealing with low commodity prices like we are right now."

On a good year, harvest would be completed within the first week of November. This season, Henry says it will be closer to Thanksgiving.