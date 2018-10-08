× Patrick Thompson Found Guilty on All Charges for Setting Fire That Killed Two Girls

ALBIA, Iowa — Patrick Thompson will spend the rest of his life in prison for setting the fire that killed his stepsister and her cousin in May 2017.

On Monday afternoon a Monroe County jury returned guilty counts against Thompson on two counts of First Degree Murder, two counts of Attempted Murder and one count of Arson. He was accused of setting a house on fire intentionally in Guthrie County in May 2017. Prosecutors allege he set the fire to kill his stepsister, Paige Exline, and stop her from testifying against her father who was accused of killing her. Paige’s cousin, Shakiah Cockerham, was also killed in the fire. Two other family members were injured.

Thompson now faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole for the two murder convictions.