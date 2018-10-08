Sparrow Horse Legacy Lives on at World Percheron Congress

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa- The World Percheron Congress 2018 has made a return visit to the Iowa State Fairgrounds Jacobson Exhibition Center.

The event was last held in Des Moines in 2014. Competition got underway on Monday, and will run through Saturday, October 13.

In a Monday morning competition for Unicorn entries, or teams with three horses, instead of an even number, there were 15 places. The number one team was from Mona, Utah, but with an Iowa connection.

Tim Sparrow heads the team from Mona.

“We’re owned and sponsored by Young Living Essential Oils,out of Mona Utah, but I have roots in Iowa, growing up in Zearing.” said Sparrow. “Dick Sparrow, was my grandfather Paul Sparrow is my fathe,r I grew up showing draft horses for years at the Iowa State Fair.”

Dick Sparrow was well known with his family for their 40 horse hitch they took around Iowa to parades and shows.

“I have a lot of fond memories of it, to be honest,” said Tim Sparrow. “I knew I want to do this is probably 10 years old I knew I want to show horses.”

Sparrow said his team has some similarities to NASCAR, in that they carry an 8 person pit crew, and are sponsored.

“Instead of going for speed you’re going for performance, not necessarily on how fast you’re going, but the horses need to work like a well oiled machine you know together in unison,” said Sparrow.

If you would like information of the World Percheron Congress 2018, click here.