× Another Gun Found on a Student at Des Moines East High School

DES MOINES, Iowa — For the third time this year a weapon has been taken from a student at East High School in Des Moines.

It happened yesterday afternoon. A student who was absent at the start of the day arrived to school late with a weapon in his pocket. Another student saw the gun and reported it to authorities, according to a message sent to parents by Principal Leslie Morris.

Here is the full message she sent out.