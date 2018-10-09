Another Gun Found on a Student at Des Moines East High School
DES MOINES, Iowa — For the third time this year a weapon has been taken from a student at East High School in Des Moines.
It happened yesterday afternoon. A student who was absent at the start of the day arrived to school late with a weapon in his pocket. Another student saw the gun and reported it to authorities, according to a message sent to parents by Principal Leslie Morris.
Here is the full message she sent out.
“Today we had another troubling incident at school, the third this year. A student who was reported absent during the day arrived for 7th block with a gun in his pocket. We know this thanks to another student who reported seeing the gun. We found the student question working on homework with a teacher. Our SRO was able to take the gun without incident.
We are doing our best to navigate troubling times in our school, our state and our country where a lack of respect and increased anxiety and concern for safety are too often a part of our lives. We are not the only school in Iowa or (the) nation dealing with an increase in these types of incidents. However, with help from Officer Trudy, diligent staff and observant students we will work together to keep our school environment as safe as possible.
We have to count on there being more good than bad out there, and good being willing to stand up and say something when it sees something wrong. That’s what happened today.”