Cory Booker’s Message to President and What Democrats Should Do With Their Anger

BOONE, Iowa–Iowa attracts politicians. Tuesday, it’s President Donald Trump, who holds a campaign rally in Council Bluffs. Monday, it was New Jersey Senator Cory Booker, a potential 2020 presidential candidate.

Here’s how Booker answered when asked following a campaign rally for Iowa Democratic candidates in Boone Monday what he would say to President Trump.

Democrats are angry about many things: President Trump's behavior and actions, Republicans' actions as the majority party and Democrats' diminished political power across the country. Here's how Booker said Democrats should balance their anger with their efforts to bring change.