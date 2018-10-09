Lake Levels Unusually High for October

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Saylorville Lake is about 31 feet above normal and slowly rising.

"I`ve been here since 2003, and I`ve never seen these kind of levels this time of year," said Jeff Rose with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. "Certainly, in the Spring and Summer is what most people expect, but not in October."

Rose is hoping for the best.

"As these additional rains fall, and you know, we have yet to see the peak inflows to the lake and they`re slowly forecasted to continue," said Rose. "Right now, the current forecast is for the lake to peak just below 884 feet, which is just below the spillway."

But that outlook could change quick.

"It's a day to day thing," said Rose. "These forecasts change daily, so yeah, right now we're cautiously optimistic that the forecast will continue to fall."

Rose says if the forecast changes for the worse, they'll prepare like they would for any type of large magnitude flood event.

"If we're forecasted to be above the spillway, the Crest Gates will be activated," said Rose. "Which will give us another six feet of elevation to our full flood pool of 890.”