More Rain, Severe Storms Expected in Iowa Tuesday

More rain and another round of severe storms is expected on this Tuesday. Rainfall amounts range from more than 5” in Lamoni during the last 7 days with widespread 4 to 5” totals across southeast Iowa. Numerous flood warnings are in place across southeast Iowa, along with many river flood warnings. Two tornadoes were observed Monday night. There was one spotted north of Perry and another in Woodburn (Clarke County) that damaged a home there. More severe storms are expected late this afternoon and evening.

The Flood Watch continues for all of Iowa through Wednesday to account for the additional rain on top of already saturated ground. Saturated soils in addition to expected heavy rainfall will lead to significant runoff into area streams and may result in extensive overland flooding and ponding water. Localized flash flooding may also occur. In addition, widespread river flooding may occur across the northern half of Iowa.

Rain continues to fall this morning with some breaks in the rain during the early afternoon. Temperatures will rise to the 70s and 80s from the I-35 line off into Eastern Iowa. This will build the instability across this part of the state. The storms are expected late afternoon and evening. Some of these storms may be severe and capable of producing hail, damaging winds and an isolated tornado threat. Central and Eastern Iowa is under a slight risk of severe storms. There will be a dramatic difference in temperatures from the 80s in Eastern Iowa to the 50s in Northwest Iowa. This with high dewpoints and energy coming in from the west will lead to a line of strong to severe storms forming ahead of the cold front by late Tuesday afternoon. The storms will cross Central Iowa during the evening hours. This may impact the drive time home and evening activities. Isolated tornadoes will again be possible.

The cold front is set to move all the way east by early Wednesday morning with a few last showers and isolated storms early. The rest of the day will be drier but still cloudy with temperatures falling back to the mid to low 50s by afternoon. We will see the sun again on Thursday with cool and breezy northwest winds and highs in the low 50s. Temperatures overnight will drop to the mid to upper 30s early Friday and Saturday mornings.