Organic Livestock Rule Withdrawal Goes to Court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The organic industry will get a chance to argue against a USDA decision from last year.

The U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia agreed to hear a challenge by the Organic Trade Association (OTA) against the Department of Agriculture.

In March, the USDA withdrew the final Organic Livestock and Poultry Practices regulation, saying there should be no authority to regulate animal welfare under the Organic Food and Production Act.

The OTA challenges the decision and process to withdraw organic livestock standards and says the claim is not legally supported.

The OTA filed the original lawsuit against the USDA last year over delays to the rule.