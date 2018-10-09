× State Board Focusing on Children’s Mental Health Care

JOHNSTON, Iowa — Monday night, stakeholders and state leaders met to discuss a serious issue in the state — the lack of mental health care options for children and the role schools should play.

Parents, teachers, counselors, and mental health providers all gathered to discuss the symptoms of the state’s problems and to map out a way to solve them.

The Children’s Systems State Board heard testimony on lack of resources and training.

The board was established by Governor Kim Reynolds through Executive Order 2 in April 2018. The goal is to gather information to help establish a children’s mental health system in Iowa.

One meeting attendee told the board, “I notice that we have the money for safety doors and school resource officers and not enough for social workers and counselors and the like that might be able to help some of these kids.”

The board has until November 4th to gather testimony and evidence and then present recommendations to the governor’s office.

The remaining meetings are:

October 10 th 5:30-7:00 p.m. Green Hills AEA 257 Swan St. Creston

5:30-7:00 p.m.

October 10 th 6:00-7:30 p.m. Carrie Lee Elementary Auditorium (Keystone AEA) 210 Vernon St., Decorah

6:00-7:30 p.m. October 10th 6:00-7:30 p.m. Central Rivers AEA 9184 265th St., Suite B Clear Lake



October 11 th 6:00-7:30 p.m. Grant Wood AEA 4401 6 th St. SW, Cedar Rapids

6:00-7:30 p.m.