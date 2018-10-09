× Trump to Announce Year-Round Sale of E15 Fuel During Iowa Campaign Stop

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa – President Donald Trump will be back in Iowa Tuesday, where he is expected to make an announcement on ethanol standards that will benefit Iowa farmers.

Trump is on the campaign trail this week, starting with a stop in Council Bluffs Tuesday night.

During his speech, Trump is expected to announce that E15 fuel will now be sold year-round in the United States. The fuel contains up to 15% ethanol.

The blend can’t currently be sold in the summer months.

“Despite previous summertime restrictions, Iowa’s E15 sales grew by 193 percent. And the number of Iowa fuel stations offering their customers the option of E15 grew from 40 to 217 over the last year. In Iowa, we regularly see a price advantage for E15 to be 10 cents below E10 and 44-50 cents below E0. I am eager to see E15 sales continue to grow with this long awaited announcement,” said Gov. Kim Reynolds in a statement released Monday.

The move will mean new buyers for Iowa corn and silage and thousands of gallons more in fuel for refineries to blend and sell.