Woman, 5 Kids Injured When an SUV Ran Red Light and Hit a Minivan

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A minivan carrying a woman and five children rolled over after being struck by an SUV Tuesday morning.

According to West Des Moines police, the accident took place at 8th and Ashworth Road shortly after 9:00 a.m.

A woman driving a minivan with 5 children inside was struck by a male driving an SUV after police say he ran a red light. He was arrested and charged with driving while barred and failure to obey a traffic control device.

The woman and five children were taken by ambulance to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The accident remains under investigation.