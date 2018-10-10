Ames Equestrian Therapy Organization Lands New Home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AMES, Iowa- One Heart Equestrian Therapy has opened a new home north of Ames. The Non-Profit organization has purchased a former horse stable at 2710 West 190th Street, Ames.

“We’ve had riders up for 17 years, through that entire time we’ve been hosted by different stables in fact we started at the Story County Fairgrounds in Nevada, said Kris Lager, Founder and Executive Director of the organization. “One Heart Equestrian Therapy serves people with disabilities using horses, we offer several different levels of riding.”

One Heart will now be able to store equipment and host riding lessons for more than one rider at the same time. The organization uses the horses to help people with different disabilities.

“The heat from the horse that’s walking loosens up those muscles it’s more easy to stretch out those legs in those muscles so she’s not quite as tight and not cramping up,” said Lisa Jordan of Ellsworth. Her daughter Kia has been riding here for around 17 years. “One Heart has been an incredible facility is been a really great place for both of my kids to be able to reach for the goals that they have set for themselves.”

“They’re not learning about the horse, they’re learning about them selves and the horse is telling them all about themselves, horses are honest,” said Lager.

The organization charges fees to those they serve, as equestrian therapy is not covered by health insurance. One Heart needs to raise $130,000 to pay off their new facility.

The group will hold an open house on October 21 from 2-4 pm at the new facility at 2710 West 190th north of Ames.

If you would like more information on One Heart Equestrian Therapy, click here.