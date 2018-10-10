Anti-Semitic Posters Near Drake Campus Spark Dangerous Reminders Of Hateful Nazi History

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- It is more than a poster. "It's offensive to me because that is my history, that's my family history," said Drake student and Drake University Hillel President Rebecca Perl.

The images and propaganda found Monday posted on the outside of Des Moines' Interfaith Alliance of Iowa building on 42nd street and University Avenue along with Planned Parenthood were meant to promote Neo-Nazi beliefs attacking the Jewish community. "It's nothing more than hatred and bigotry," said

Dr. Mark Finkelstein, the Director of Jewish Community Relations for the Jewish Federation of Greater Des Moines. He says the message is dangerously familiar. "The second world war saw the holocaust decimate the Jewish people in Europe and we thought the antisemitism was dead at that point after the war, it is not."

Rebecca Perl met with students hours after the posters were discovered in Des Moines."I was just angry," she said. For her, the poster also struck a chord because some of her family members died at the hands of individuals who believed in the poster's message nearly eighty years ago. "My grandfather was a holocaust survivor and a lot of my family. I had family that were killed in the holocaust."

The poster found near 42nd street is not only less than a mile from Drake University, It's within walking distance of Drake University Hillel. Leaders say it's not only a shot to those with Jewish heritage, but a shot to those living in the Drake community. Rebecca said, "It's important to fight back for all oppressed people because no one is free until we are all free."

Rebecca says Drake Campus Security will be making extra patrols near the Hillel location because of the posters near campus.