× DCI Investigating After Body Found in Webster City Home

WEBSTER CITY, Iowa – The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is assisting Hamilton County officials after a man’s body was discovered Tuesday morning.

Hamilton County Sheriff’s deputies were sent to do a welfare check at a home near Kendall Young Park in Webster City just after 9:15.

When they arrived, they found a deceased man.

Officials have not released the man’s name or any details about his death, but they are investigating.

Anyone with information about activity in the area is asked to contact the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office at 515-832-9500.