“It Should Have Never Gotten to This Point” ARL Speaks on Animal Neglect Case

DES MOINES, Iowa -- In ARL kennels sit two dogs; shaking, terrified, and hurt.

The Animal Rescue League says on October 2nd, three dogs were dropped off by a woman. Police confirm that woman is Elisa Andres of Ankeny. She claimed they were strays.

“The first thing we saw was obviously a really dilapidated crate and the injuries on [two of] the dogs which kind of sparked some concern” said Josh Colvin of the ARL.

The ARL said things didn’t match up. What did match up were the injuries with what the ARL described as bungee cords found in the crate.

“Ultimately it sounds like that it was a lie that they were abandoned, they were actually her dogs. It sounds like a method to keep the dogs quiet, I think there was some barking issues at the residence in Ankeny” said Colvin.

Police had responded to 10 calls for barking at Andres' home since December of 2017. Working with the ARL, Ankeny Police paid her a visit. According to the police report, she admitted to muzzling the dogs with the cord. She also admitted it to Channel 13...with one exception.

“It wasn't bungee cords, it was hair ties” said Andres

The ARL says it should have never gotten to this point.

“There's lots of programs you can do to help modify your pets behavior way long before this, so if you ever have an issue that starts to become a problem, seek help. We provide free behavior help, you can call us on the phone, we're not that far away” said Director of Shelter Services Mick McAuliffe.

Andres was arrested and charged with two counts of animal neglect, a simple misdemeanor in Iowa. The ARL says they're working with the legislature to create stiffer penalties for the mistreatment of animals.

If you are seeking behavior help for your animals, you can follow this link.