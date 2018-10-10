× Privatized Medicaid and Taxes Bring Testy Exchanges Between Candidates for Governor

ANKENY, Iowa–The first debate Tuesday night between two candidates for governor in Iowa featured several back-and-forth exchanges as each tried to capitalize on perceived weaknesses of the other.

Fred Hubbell, a Democrat, tried to get Governor Kim Reynolds, a Republican, to refuse to take any more campaign donations from managed care companies that have taken over the privatized delivery of Medicaid services from state management. Iowa Democratic Party Chairman Troy Price has previously criticized Reynolds for taking those donations, although, several top Statehouse Democratic leaders have also taken similar donations.

Reynolds declined to make the pledge and instead came after Hubbell for his refusal to release more details about the income sources of his wealth through his full tax returns.

"So you're going to take contributions from the managed care organizations?" Hubbell asked Reynolds.

Reynolds responded, "I'm transparent with the contributions that I'm taking. Why don't you release your tax statements so Iowans can see maybe what you're hiding or you're embarrassed of."

Hubbell followed, "I think the governor is questioning my motivation to run for governor. It's never been about the money. I've even offered to not get paid to be governor because all I care about is the people of this state."

The debate, sponsored by KCCI-TV and the Des Moines Register, took place at Des Moines Area Community College's Ankeny campus.