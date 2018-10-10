× River Levels in Iowa Continue to Rise

DES MOINES, Iowa – Central Iowa has seen rainfall for 14 consecutive days.

The Des Moines River at Southeast Sixth Street reached 25.67 feet as of Wednesday at 4:00 a.m., flood stage is 24 feet.

According to the National Weather Service the Des Moines River could rise to 28 feet by Saturday night. If it reaches that level it will affect agricultural fields in the Vandalia road area.

The Raccoon River at Fleur Drive reached 13.59 feet at 4:45 a.m. Wednesday. Flood stage for the Raccoon River is 12 feet.

According to the National Weather Service it could rise as high as 16.9 feet by Saturday afternoon.

If the Raccoon River reaches 17 feet the levee gates are closed west of Southwest 18th Street at George Flagg Parkway and the railroad tracks.

The South Skunk River near Ames US 30 reached 21.43 feet Wednesday at 5:00 a.m. Its flood stage is at 21.5 feet.

According to the National Weather Service the South Skunk River is projected to rise to 24.4 feet Wednesday afternoon and begin to fall Thursday morning.

If the South Skunk River reaches 21 feet, the water can affect South 16th Street and the Hunziker Youth Sporting Complex that is located along the river.