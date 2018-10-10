× Shooting Tuesday Results in Attempted Murder Arrests

DES MOINES, Iowa – Two people have been charged with attempted murder after a shooting Tuesday on Des Moines’ northeast side.

Des Moines Police say the incident happened Tuesday morning after 34-year-old Laura Dickey told her neighbor, 41-year-old Eleazar Villanova, that she was upset about an argument she had earlier in the day with her ex-boyfriend.

Dickey drove Villanova to the apartments on East Seneca, just east of East 14th Street, where they saw the ex-boyfriend walking across a yard. Police say Villanova jumped out of the car and began chasing the man while firing a gun at him.

A truck in front of one of the apartment buildings was hit several times, but the victim was not injured. Villanova and Dickey then left the area.

Officers found Dickey at her home in the 3700 block of Cornell and she was arrested. Villanova was found walking nearby and police observed him toss a handgun into some weeds before he was taken into custody.

Dickey and Villanova are being held in the Polk County Jail on charges of attempted murder. Villanova is also charged with felon in possession of a firearm and second-degree harassment.