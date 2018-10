Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Iowa State is proud of its basketball history. That's what made this past season's last place Big 12 finish so difficult for everyone in Cyclone country, and that includes Steve Prohm and the players.

Prohm and the Cyclones say there's better chemistry on this year's team, and they all expect better results.

We have video and interviews from Media Day in Ames.