Halloween Costumes on a Budget at Goodwill

URBANDALE, Iowa -- Halloween is right around the corner, do you have your costume yet? If you don't want to spend an arm and a leg on a costume, Goodwill stores in the metro have used Halloween costumes at a discounted price.

Sarah Ekstrand, a Marketing Retail Specialist at the Goodwill, said many of the costumes at Goodwill are at least half the price you would pay if you bought them new.

"A new adult Wednesday Addams costume sells for around $30, here at the Goodwill you can put it together for about $14," Ekstrand said.

There are even sales on children's costumes, the majority of them sell for about $6.

There are also many brand-new accessories like hats, wigs and make-up that all sell for $5 or less.

Goodwill locations around the metro are open everyday:

Monday - Friday from 9 A.M. to 9 P.M.

Saturday from 9 A.M. to 6 P.M.

Sunday from 12 P.M. to 5 P.M.