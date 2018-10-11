× Investigation Continues in Webster City Man’s Death

WEBSTER CITY, Iowa — State and local officials are investigating a man’s death in Hamilton County.

Deputies were called to a home in Webster City Tuesday morning for a welfare check. When they arrived, they found the body of 59-year-old Gregory Pekkala.

The State Medical Examiner’s Office is conducting an autopsy to determine the cause of death. Authorities do not believe there is an ongoing threat.

They are asking anyone with information about activity at 724 Kendall Young Road to contact them.

A $500 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 800-873-8477 or 515-832-8437.