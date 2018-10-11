× Iowa DPS Warns About Phone Scam

DES MOINES, Iowa – Iowans are being warned about a scam the Iowa Department of Public Safety says is misrepresenting the department’s staff.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says it has received reports about scammers posing as employees of the “Iowa State Police” and calling people to claim they’ve seized a vehicle registered in their name that drugs were found in.

The DCI says people are getting multiple calls from a 712 area code phone number. If no one answers or the person hangs up, scammers make more calls from “911” and become verbally aggressive. The scammers claim they are with the “Police” and there is a warrant for the person’s arrest.

If you receive a call similar to the one described, contact local law enforcement and the Iowa Attorney General’s Office Hotline at 888-777-4590.

The DPS is offering some tips to help prevent falling for scammers’ calls: