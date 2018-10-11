× Reynolds, Hubbell Face Off in First Gubernatorial Debate

ANKENY, Iowa — Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds and Democrat challenger Fred Hubbell faced off in their first debate Wednesday night.

The hour-long debate at DMACC in Ankeny brought many back and forth moments.

Hubbell: “So you’re going to take contributions from the managed care organizations.”

Reynolds: “I’m transparent with the contributions that I’m taking. Why don’t you release your tax statements so Iowans can see maybe what you’re hiding or you’re embarrassed of.”

Hubbell: “I think the governor is questioning my motivation to run for governor. It’s never been about the money. I’ve even offered to not get paid to be governor because all i care about is the people of this state.”

The governor made the case that the economy is strong and getting stronger and her Future Ready Iowa initiative will help upskill Iowans for better jobs.

Hubbell questioned why she hasn’t put more money in the program if it’s such a priority.

Hubbell: “Future Ready Iowa is only funded 5%. 5%? So it’s 95% unfunded?”

Reynolds: “But that’s what we’re going to do next year, we had to put the infrastructure in place.”

Hubbell: “Oh, okay.”

Reynolds: “Fred, you’re promising everybody money, money, money, money but you can’t tell us how you’re going to balance the budget. You’re answer to everything is to put more money in it. And the only way that you’re gonna be able to do that…we don’t get to print money in Iowa, we have to live within our budget. And the only way you’re going to be able do it is to raise taxes.”

Hubbell: “I’ve actually managed and balanced budgets for 30 years. I have a track record in public sector and private sector of delivering budgets and priorities.”

Two more debates will take place before the November 7th election. The next one will be on October 17th in Sioux City.