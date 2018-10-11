× State Health Officials Reminding Iowans to Get Flu Shot

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Public Health is urging Iowans to get their flu shot, following one of the deadliest years for influenza.

Two-hundred and seventy Iowans died from the flu last year. Nationwide, 70,000 deaths are attributed to the flu.

Health officials say even if you do catch the flu after getting the shot, the illness is less severe and complications are less likely

“We think it takes between two, four weeks to develop an immune response. That’s why you really want to get your shot by the end of October. The idea here is you really want to have that protection in place before you’re exposed to the virus,” said Caitlin Pedati, Medical Director of the Iowa Department of Public Health.

Doctors recommend the shot for everyone over the age of six months.