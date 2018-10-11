× Teen Passes Away, Days After Father Dies Trying to Save Him from House Fire

HUXLEY, Iowa — The 17-year-old boy whose father died trying to save him from a house fire in Huxley last weekend has died.

State fire officials confirm Dan VanErsvelde passed away Wednesday at the hospital. He was being treated for injuries sustained during a fire at the family’s home early Sunday morning.

Investigators say VanErsvelde’s father and mother became trapped in a bedroom with him after they tried to get the autistic teen out of the house during the fire.

Forty-eight-year-old Brett VanErsvelde did not survive the fire.

His wife and two daughters were able to escape the fire, which destroyed the home.