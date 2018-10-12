× $400,000 to Help with Marshalltown Tornado Recovery

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa – The tornado-ravaged town of Marshalltown will be getting some much-needed help with tornado recovery.

The group Volunteer Iowa has announced it is dedicating another $400,000 to repair tornado-damaged homes ahead of the winter season.

Around 60 homes sustained damage during the EF-3 tornado that ripped through the town back in July.

Volunteer Iowa and Habitat for Humanity are looking for more volunteers to help with the effort. The groups hope to keep the mobile response unit long-term to help with future disasters.