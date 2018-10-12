Des Moines Parks and Recreation Hosts First Family Fun Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa – The city of Des Moines Parks and Recreation hosts its first annual Family Fun Festival Saturday.

Parks and Recreation Marketing Supervisor Jen Fletcher said the department has been planning the event for months.

“With the first year out of the gate we have no idea what to expect. We put a lot of planning and thought into the event, and we are just hopeful that people can come out and enjoy,” Fletcher said.

Beginning at noon families will be able to celebrate the season with a variety of activities. Activities include:

Eating Contests at Captain Roy’s Participants will eat either potato oles, pumpkin pie or tacos 12:00-5:00 p.m.



Youth Music Showcase Bands 18 years of age and up performing at Captain Roy’s 1:00-5:00 p.m.



Pre-carved pumpkin contest Prizes to scariest, funniest and most original pumpkin Winners announce at 6:30 p.m. at Union Park



Meet the Des Moines Police Department and Fire Department 5:00-7:00 p.m. Union Park



Free face painting and rides on Heritage Carousel 5:00-7:00 p.m. Union Park



Watch “Ghosterbusters” Begins at 6:45 p.m. at Union Park



Fletcher said Union Park is the perfect place to host this event. “It’s got a great wide open space. Captain Roy’s is just down the hill, so it’s a nice central location where we can put everything together.”

For more information about the first Family Fun Festival click here.