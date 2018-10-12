× Fire Safety Open House Teaches Families How to Prevent Fires

CLIVE, Iowa — The Clive Fire Department is hosting a fire prevention open house for children and families to teach them about fire prevention skills and how to escape a fire quickly and safely.

“The most important thing families can have in their homes is a smoke detector that is not expired and with working batteries. Most people don’t know that smoke detectors expire after 10 years,” Clive Firefighter Clay Garcia said.

Something else families should have to prepare for fires is a plan.

“Have a plan of where your family will meet outside of the house in case of a fire, make sure children understand where that location is and how to get their quickly,” Garcia said.

At the open house, children and families will get the opportunity to practice putting out a fire with a fire extinguisher, navigate through a simulated smoke filled room, and discuss their family fire safety plan with Clive firefighters. Kids will also have opportunities to use a fire house and see the inside of Clive Fire Department vehicles.

The Fire Safety Open House is Saturday October 13th from 9 A.M. to 12 P.M. at the Clive Fire Department at 8505 Harbach Blvd, Clive.