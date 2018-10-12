Football Friday Week 8: Highlights, Plus Top Ranked Van Meter Flexes its Muscle Against Mt. Ayr
-
Van Meter Ready to Defend Title
-
Van Meter Preschooler Writes His Own Obituary Before Dying of Rare Cancer
-
Van Meter and Centerville Advance at Boys State Baseball
-
Centerville Crushes Baseballs, Advances to Championship Game
-
One Killed When Golf Cart and Motorcycle Crash in Mount Ayr
-
-
Family of Boy Who Wrote His Obituary Honors Final Wish
-
Iowa Holds Funeral Services for Three Veterans Unclaimed by Family
-
Young and Axne Rip Farm Bureau’s Limited Health Care Plan That Republicans Passed in Iowa
-
Football Friday Scores, Highlights, and Interviews Plus Johnston Shuts Down Indianola
-
Chicago Officer Jason Van Dyke Guilty of Second-Degree Murder of Laquan McDonald
-
-
More Schedule Changes Likely for DMPS
-
Downtown Businesses See the Impact of Parking Changes
-
The Insiders: July 29th Edition, Whiteboard Challenge With Georgia Van Gundy