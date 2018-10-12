× Iowa’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin Named

CORNING, Iowa – A southwest Iowa restaurant has earned bragging rights for 2018 after winning the Iowa Pork Producers Association’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin contest.

Steve and Missy Sanson are the owners of Three C’s Diner in Corning and aren’t strangers to the contest – they took second place in 2015.

When the Sansons opened the diner in 2012, they were focused on making sure their breaded tenderloin was superb.

“A great breaded tenderloin was one of the things we wanted to be known for,” Steve said.

The tenderloins are cut each day at the restaurant before being tenderized, dipped in egg, and breaded in a batch of flour and secret spices before being fried up.

Three C’s goes through about 120 pounds of tenderloin a week.

The restaurant is located at 309 9th Street in Corning.

Whatcha Smokin’ BBQ + Brew of Luther came in second in this year’s contest.