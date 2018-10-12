Julian Castro Is In Iowa Rallying Support For Democrats

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa-- Dozens gathered at Cindy Axne's campaign headquarters in Des Moines for former HUD Secretary Julian Castro's first stop in Iowa as he barnstorms for Iowa Democrats.

Castro is here to support Cindy Axne and five other Democratic candidates vying to represent their communities on a state level.

Castro says supporting those Democrats is more important now, than ever. “In order to take back the house the democrats need some of these seats in Iowa," Julian Castro said.

Later this evening Castro campaigned with J.D. Scholten, a Democrat running for congress in District Four against Republican Steve King.

On Thursday, King took to Twitter to jab at Castro and his brother saying, “The two took 'Spanish lessons to qualify as retroactive Hispanics.”

“Steve King has just sat by as this economy has hurt Iowa farmers with a needless and senseless trade war,” Castro said.

Castro is talking about the growing U.S. and China trade war, which some Iowa farmers say is to blame for increasing levies on agriculture products.

Some wonder if Castro will run in 2020 against President Trump.

“Helping candidates who are on the 2018 ballot, so I am not going to make a decision about the future until after this election because all of our attention needs to be focused on 2018,” Castro said.