Count the Kicks Campaign Working to End Racial Disparities in Stillbirth

DES MOINES, Iowa -- An app created by a group of local moms has saved the lives of thousands of Iowa babies from stillbirth but when it comes to mothers and babies of color, the Count the Kicks campaign says there is still more work to be done. The group is hosting the event, "Crying out Loud," on Thursday, October 18th to raise awareness about the issue. At the event, maternal inspired art from local artists will be available for purchase. Money raised will go towards the organizations outreach program to help better reach women of color. The event begins at 5:30pm at Mainframe Studios in Des Moines. It is free to the public.