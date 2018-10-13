Drake University Student Dies in Car Accident
Marshall County, IA — The Drake University community is mourning the death of one of their own tonight.
23 year-old Amanda Wilken was killed Thursday in a car crash in Marshall County. It happened at the intersection of Durham avenue and 295th street just after 9 A.M. A police report says Wilken ran a stop sign was hit by another vehicle.
Wilken was a fourth year pharmacy student at Drake University working toward a Master of Business Administration degree.
The crash is still under investigation.
In a statement to the community, Drake University President Marty Martin said:
Dear students, faculty, and staff,
It is with great sadness that I share with you that Amanda Wilken, a student at Drake University, died this morning in a car accident. Amanda was in her fourth year of Pharmacy and was also working on a Master of Business Administration degree.
Amanda started at Drake in the fall of 2013 as a Pre-Pharmacy major. She was a 2016 graduate of the Adams Leadership Academy and was committed to being a model servant leader. In addition to her academic pursuits, Amanda was involved in a number of co-curricular organizations, to include the Alpha Phi sorority, the National Association of Women MBAs, and the American Public Health Association.
I am sure that many of us are struggling with Amanda’s passing. Please know that counseling and support services are available for our students through the University Counseling Center by calling 515-271-3864. For staff and faculty, the Employee Assistance Program is available by calling 515-244-6090. In addition, the Crisis Text Line is always available by texting “HELLO” to 741741.
We will post information on the myDrake site as we learn more regarding funeral arrangements. Please keep Amanda’s family in your thoughts and prayers.
Peace,
Marty