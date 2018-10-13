× Drake University Student Dies in Car Accident

Marshall County, IA — The Drake University community is mourning the death of one of their own tonight.

23 year-old Amanda Wilken was killed Thursday in a car crash in Marshall County. It happened at the intersection of Durham avenue and 295th street just after 9 A.M. A police report says Wilken ran a stop sign was hit by another vehicle.

Wilken was a fourth year pharmacy student at Drake University working toward a Master of Business Administration degree.

The crash is still under investigation.

In a statement to the community, Drake University President Marty Martin said: