Hawkeyes Fly Past Indiana 42-16

PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 01: Head coach Kirk Ferentz of the Iowa Hawkeyes on the sidelines in the 102nd Rose Bowl Game against the Stanford Cardinal on January 1, 2016 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 01: Head coach Kirk Ferentz of the Iowa Hawkeyes on the sidelines in the 102nd Rose Bowl Game against the Stanford Cardinal on January 1, 2016 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
BLOOMINGTON – No problem for Iowa at Indiana. Nate Stanley threw 6 touchdown passes, and the defense shut down the Hoosier offense as Iowa rolled 42-16 over Indiana.
Its the 11th straight win for the Hawkeyes when they score at least 20 points.
Iowa improves to 5-1, next week back home against Maryland.