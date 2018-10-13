Iconic Marshalltown Restaurant Marks Significant Milestone

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa -- A famous restaurant in Marshalltown is marking a major milestone. Taylor's Maid - Rite is celebrating it's 90th year in business. Ever since 1928, loyal customers have fallen in love with original loose meat sandwich.

In the 20's maid - rites sold for a dime but on Saturday the sandwiches cost 90 cents in honor of the milestone anniversary. Owner, Sandy Short says she's grateful for the community's support even through the restaurants toughest times.

"It was heartwarming after the tornado. We had calls from California, Florida, West Virginia asking are you still open? Did you get hit?" Short laughs. "We`re still here. Marshalltown is strong."

The restaurant sustained only a few broken windows and damaged signage following the July's severe weather.