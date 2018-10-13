× Sarah Huckabee Sanders Headlines Reynolds Rally

DES MOINES, Iowa — Governor Kim Reynolds’ Harvest Festival had a pep rally atmosphere, but Governor Reynolds was not the only one firing up the crowd.

“I’m reading this room governor, and here’s what I’m reading right now…Iowa believes in you!” yelled Iowa GOP Chairman Jeff Kaufmann.

The festival wasn’t necessarily designed to inform people of the governor’s platform, rather, it was there to get her voters excited for election day.

“I think we’re all pretty tight though, I think everybody pretty much knows what the platform is so I think tonight was about fun” said voter Ada Underwood.

Among the guest list of speakers included Senators Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst.

“Iowa is on a roll, Kim Reynolds is leading that charge to keep us rolling” said Grassley.

“We are going to keep Iowa moving because all of us are going to go to the polls and we are going to cast our ballot for Kim Reynolds and all our wonderful republican candidates” said Ernst.

Headlining the event was a member of the Trump Administration, Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Sanders helped take shots at Reynolds’ opponent, Fred Hubble.

“Her opponent on the other hand is a liberal democrat who would be a total disaster for your state. Trust me, I’ve seen what a liberal democrat running a state looks like, remember I’m from Arkansas and I lived under the Clintons for a long time” said Huckabee Sanders.

Governor Reynolds took the opportunity to remind her supporters to get to the polls.

“We need to stay motivated, we need to stay engaged, I need your vote, the republican team needs your vote” she said.

The message of the night resonated with her base.

“I think it’s a very important election and I think everybody, on both sides, has been very excited about the election, so I think it will be good” said Underwood.

The governor also touted the state’s budget surplus, her small-town roots, and the low unemployment rate.